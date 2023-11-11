Everyone Thinks G Herbo Is Going at Chris Brown for Asking Funny Marco a Question About Herbo

Fans think G Herbo is going after Chris Brown for asking Funny Marco a question about him in an interview.

Fans Think G Herbo Is Dissing Chris Brown for Asking Funny Marco About Him

Everyone thinks G Herbo was seemingly warning Chris Brown to keep Herb's name out of his mouth following CB's interview with Funny Marco, but that wasn't the case.

On Friday (Nov. 10), the Chicago rapper jumped on his Instagram Story and delivered his own version of a public service announcement to "b***h ass n***as" who have his name in their mouths. Many fans have speculated that Herbo was referring to Chris, who mentioned G Herbo's name during an interview with Funny Marco.

"PSA—that's a public service announcement—for the simple fact that I don’t be having nobody's name in my mouth, especially n***as," he said in the video below. "If you have my name in your mouth, talking to another party, a person, I hope you able to back it up."

"And I hope you tough, way tougher than me, because if I hear it, I’ma slap the f**k outta ya," he continued. "I'm about to start treating n***as like the b***hes they are. A lot of you n***as [are] b***hes and been b***hes."

"Me? I’ve never been a b***h. I don’t even play with b***h-ass n***as. And a lot of you b***h-ass n***as be doing b***h-ass s**t, so I’m just warning y’all," he concluded.

Chris Brown Asks Funny Marco About His Wild Interview with G Herbo and Southside

Although G Herbo didn't mention any names, many fans believed that his warning was aimed at Chris Brown.

On the latest episode of Funny Marco's Open Thoughts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday (Nov. 9), Chris Brown turned the tables on Marco during his interview and asked him an awkward question.

"Why you let G Herbo and them do you like that?" he asked in the 30-minute interview, which you can watch below. Marco laughed and explained that he was in the moment and couldn't believe what was happening.

"'Cause was I just like in the moment, I was like damn like this happening like damn," Marco said.

"So you just letting light-skinned n***as just bully you and s**t," Brown replied.

"I was just like damn like this is like just happening and I was like thinking as it was going on and damn this is happening. It was like that," Marco responded.

Brown was referring to Funny Marco's weird interview with G Herbo and Southside, which went viral on social media. The rapper and producer seemed to be in a trollish mood throughout the convo, frequently ignoring Marco's shtick of asking absurd questions. At one point, Herbo threw a cup at Marco before apologizing. Marco later revealed that the duo broke his $30,000 watch in a deleted scene.

G Herbo and Chris Brown Deny They Have Beef With Each Other

G Herbo and Chris Brown took to social media to deny rumors of a feud after a video of Herbo dissing Brown went viral. Brown posted on his Instagram Story that he and Herbo are cool.

"Y'all gotta chill wit the negative s**t," he wrote in his message.

"HERBO IS MY REAL BLOODA," he continued in all caps. "NOW YALL CAN GO LISTEN TO THE ALBUM AND CHILL DA F**K OUT JEEEEEEZZUZZZ CHRIST!"

Meanwhile, G Herbo responded to DJ Akademiks' post about his angry video. He wrote: "I'm not talking bout no f**king Chris [Brown] stop posting this gang yall reaching."

Fans are probably happy there's no beef between Chris Brown and G Herbo.

Read G Herbo and Chris Brown's response to the rumors that they have issues with each other below.

Watch G Herbo's Warning to Anyone Who Has His Name in Their Mouth

Read Chris Brown's Response to G Herbo's Video

Read G Herbo's Statement Saying He's Not Going After Chris Brown

Watch Chris Brown's Awkward Interview with Funny Marco