5 Times Rappers Tried to Hire People Off Social Media With Promises of Big Payouts

Good help is hard to find these days. Even for some of your favorite rappers. No matter how big a rapper's network is, or how expansive their Rolodex, sometimes they reach out directly to their fans when they are looking to hire someone for a particular job. Often, the positions include big payouts.

In November of 2023, Blueface hopped on Twitter in search of someone to answer his phone for him. Apparently, screening the "Thotiana" rhymer's calls is a full-time job.

"I’m hiring rn who wan answer my fone for me good pay 1k a week," the Los Angeles rapper tweeted on Nov. 12, which drew a number of mixed responses, with some people jumping at the opportunity and others turning up their noses.

The same month, Rick Ross reached out to social media about filling a position for a stewardess on his new private jet.

"You gotta have experience, you gotta have a positive vibe," Ross said in a video he shared on his Instagram account. "You gotta be able to prepare the cuisine. Serve the cuisine. I've had a seizure on a plane before. You gotta be able to handle CPR. Of course, let's travel the world. Let's be about our business. Let's be professional. Be able to handle that cabin with guests. You know things like that."

The Bawse offered an $85,000 to $115,000 annually salary for the position.

Check out the rappers who have tried to hire help on social media with the promise of big payouts—besides Chance The Rapper and Kid Cudi—below.