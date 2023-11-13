Blueface Is Hiring Someone to Answer His Phone for $1,000 a Week

Blueface is hiring.

Blueface Puts Job Ad on X

Blueface is a busy man these days, with a growing record label, which includes his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis. Now, the Los Angeles rapper needs help juggling his phone calls. On Sunday (Nov. 12), Blueface placed an ad on X, formerly known as Twitter, looking to hire someone to take on the task of answering his phone for him.

"I’m hiring rn who wan answer my fone for me good pay 1k a week," he posted on X.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Names Drake and More That She Says Blueface Got Mad at Her for Because They Showed Love

X Users React to Blueface Job Ad

Blueface followers have been chiming in with their thoughts on the offer in the comment section of the rapper's post.

"So when rock calls what should I tell her? If she gives me attitude, I’m a hang up on her because I don’t get paid enough to deal with disrespect," one person typed along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

Some people were not feeling the wage. "1k a week?!?! Just say you’re broke bro," another person added.

"I would do it but you got to pay me at least 5 k because of your baby mama drama," another response reads.

Blueface isn't the only rapper to look to social media for hired help. Last December, GloRilla faced backlash for offering to pay a personal assistance $550 a week.