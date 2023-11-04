Chrisean Rock Names Drake and More That She Says Blueface Got Mad at Her for Because They Showed Love

The ongoing drama between Chrisean Rock and Blueface continues. This time, Chrisean has named several rappers, including Drake, who she said Blueface got mad at her for because they showed love.

Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Got Aad at Her Because Drake and Other Rappers Showed Love

On Saturday (Nov. 4), Chrisean Rock jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a list of rappers who she claimed made Blueface angry with her because they showed interest in her. Among the rappers Chrisean named in her since-deleted post were: "Drake -cuz he followed me. Lil Baby - cuz he called me. ...Kevin Gates - showed love. Rick Ross -cuz he took a picture of us n put on his story."

It's unclear why she posted the list, but to add insult to injury, Chrisean reposted DJ Akademiks tweets from February of 2023 to back up her claims that Blue is a controlling and abusive person.

"I'm still mad Blueface went thru Chrisean Rock purse to steal her phone, ran to the bathroom locked it.. guessed her code... and then tried to text Lil Baby off her phone.. n***a instead of worrying bout him saved as 'Big Brother' in her phone.. ask for a verse n***a.. u need it," wrote Ak in the dated tweet, which you can read below.

"Blueface said he being a manager to Chrisean Rock by exposing every n***a who hit her up... Chrisean Rock iQ gotta be under 60 if she let that n***a tell her that and she believe it.. N***a drake ross and baby aint gonna keep hitting u up after gettin embarrassed by a jealous bf," he continued.

"Blueface really a hater for his girl... Ur girl who sucks at music but trying anyways..gets followed by Drake.. u immediately hate & say he infatuated w/ u Rick Ross takes a pic - u pissed asf[.] Lil Baby gives her his # - u expose messages. N***a just say u wanna control her," added Ak in the dated tweet.

Chrisean concluded in rant: "He be the one that indirectly say s**t in his tweets knowing how he be in real life n da s**t dat comes out his mouth to put me down ,.... I'm humble enough to respond cuz b***h u weird. I want all da smokkkke."

Blueface Seemingly Responds to Chrisean Rock's Claim

It appears Blueface caught wind of Chrisean's comments and denied her claims that he is jealous and possessive in relationships. In a series of tweets, the Los Angeles rapper touted his accomplishments as Jaidyn Alexis' manager and dismissed Chrisean's allegations.

"Name all the Celebs you've notice playing Jaidyn music... [I'll] go first Wiz khalifa, Ari fletcher, Young Miami, Saucy Santana, Bia, Chloe [Bailey], Jayda Wayda, Natalie Nunn... Who am I missing?" he wrote in one post below. "So this is a competition?"

"If your goal is to out do Jaidyn you've already lost the competition we see you watching [gold medal emoji]," he continued. "I’m just here to make stars [star emoji] That’s my calling [ear emoji] gate keeper."

"Jealousy is evident [yawning emoji]. It's enough love out here for everybody," he added.

It looks like Chrisean and Blueface will never stop beefing on social media.

Read Chrisean Rock and Blueface's spiteful messages to each other on X below.

See Chrisean Rock's Tweets About Blueface Getting Mad at Her for Rappers Showing Her Love

Chrisean Rock tweets about Blueface. ChriseanMalone/X loading...

Chrisean Rock tweets about Blueface. ChriseanMalone/X loading...

Chrisean Rock tweets about Blueface. ChriseanMalone/X loading...

Read Blueface's Tweets In Response to Chrisean Rock's Claims

Blueface responds to Chrisean on X. bluefacebleedem/X loading...

Blueface responds to Chrisean on X. bluefacebleedem/X loading...

Blueface responds to Chrisean on X. bluefacebleedem/X loading...

Blueface responds to Chrisean on X. bluefacebleedem/X loading...