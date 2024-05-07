Drake’s London OVO Store Spray-Painted With ‘They Not Like Us’

Drake's OVO store has been vandalized by someone who spray-painted the front of the building with words from the title of Kendrick Lamar's latest Drizzy diss track, "Not Like Us."

Drake's OVO Store in London Vandalized

On Tuesday (May 7), a photo surfaced online that shows the front of Drizzy's OVO store location in London. Amid the ongoing beef between the OVO boss and Kendrick Lamar, an apparent anti-Drake rap fan took it upon themselves to tag the storefront in support of K-Dot.

In the photo below, the words "They not like us" can be seen crudely spray-painted across the OVO store's front-facing window. While the vandal responsible for the graffiti is currently unknown, the not-so-subtle message to Drake is in direct reference to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," one of the many scathing diss tracks K-Dot has sent Drizzy's way over the past several days.

Read More: A Timeline of All the Diss Songs Drake and Kendrick Lamar Have Released

Shooting at Drake's Toronto Mansion

The Kendrick Lamar-focused vandalism at Drake's retail store arrives directly on the heels of some more disturbing news involving the OVO camp. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a shooting outside Drake's Toronto estate left a security guard with severe injuries.

According to Toronto's Inspector for the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, Paul Krawczyk, the guard was shot in the upper chest and required emergency surgery. It's been reported that his injuries are non-life-threatening. During a press conference regarding the shooting, Krawczyk could not confirm whether or not Drake was home at the time of the incident. He also explained that it is too early in the investigation to identify a motive.

Check out the photo of Drake's OVO store in London vandalized with spray paint below.

See Drake OVO Store in London Spraypainted With "Not Like Us"