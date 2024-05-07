Drake’s Security Guard Badly Injured in Drive-By Shooting Outside Rapper’s Toronto Home

A security guard was shot in a drive-by shooting outside Drake's home early this morning. More information about the shooting has been released by police.

Drake's Security Guard Shot Outside Rapper's Home

On Tuesday (May 7), police released more details surrounding the shooting that transpired outside Drake's Bridle Path home in Toronto earlier that morning. The Toronto Sun reported that the victim is a 48-year-old security guard. Witnesses said he was shot in a drive-by attack around 2:09 a.m.

The security guard reportedly got shot in his upper chest and was unconscious when authorities arrived. He was then transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and went in for emergency surgery upon arrival. The wounds are not life-threatening, according to a source who spoke with the media outlet.

News of the shooting was first reported around 7 a.m. by the Toronto Police Operations on their X account. The tweet included info that a shooting had occurred near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in the city, and that a suspect with an unknown description was still at large. Local outlet CityNews Toronto then confirmed the shooting happened outside Drake's home, dubbed The Embassy.

In a press conference following the shooting, the Inspector for the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force Paul Krawczyk confirmed a security guard had been injured. He said Drake and his team are in contact with the authorities.

"I cannot confirm that Drake was home at the time the incident occurred, but I can tell you we are in contact with his team," Krawczyk said.

When asked about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud playing a role in the shooting, the Inspector said, "I am aware of what you're talking about, but it is so early in the investigation. We don't have a motive at this time."

XXL confirmed with Toronto Police that officers found a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound outside a residence on Park Lane Circle after they responded to calls about a shooting around 2 a.m. Officers say a vehicle fled the scene after the shooting, and that the security guard had been standing right outside the residence. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and remains in the hospital. Police did not confirm whether the "owner of the residence" was home at the time, but the investigation remains ongoing. Police say they're currently speaking with witnesses and canvassing for video, and asks anyone with information to call 416-808-2510.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Heat Up

The shooting comes as Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef heats up. Both rappers traded scathing diss tracks over the weekend, with Drake most recently dropping "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday (May 5). The song responded to pedophilia allegations made by Kendrick on his diss tracks "Not Like Us" and "Meet the Grahams," which both dropped on Saturday (May 4).

Kendrick hasn't responded to Drake's latest diss track.

See video of the press conference detailing the shooting outside Drake's home below.

Watch Police Give Details on the Shooting Outside Drake's Home