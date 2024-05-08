Rumor About Universal Music Group Execs Stepping in to Stop Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Is False

A rumor that Universal Music Group executives stepped in to stop the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is false.

UMG Denies Mediating Drake and Kendrick Beef

After reaching monumental heights, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap battle has hit a lull and appears to be over. Maybe. It was recently reported on Discord that execs at Universal Music Group, which distributes both Drake and Kendrick Lamar's music through Republic and Interscope, respectively, stepped in to quell the beef. On Wednesday (May 8), a rep for UMG told XXL the music conglomerate did not get involved. The source says there was no such meeting and the speculation is totally made up.

The viral post, which can be seen below, claims UMG was "pressing hard" to make K-Dot stand down. A Zoom meeting with all parties involved allegedly took place, according to the post, where K-Dot was asked to denounce his claims about Drake being a pedophile made on the track "Not Like Us," as the allegations could be detrimental to Drizzy's music and business deals, and in turn hurt the label's bottom line.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Gets Nasty

Over the weekend, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef reached a fever pitch when the rappers released six diss songs between May 3 and May 6, including Drake's "Family Matters" and "The Heart Pt. 6," and Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Things have gotten very personal, with Kendrick Lamar alleging Drake likes underage girls and is hiding an 11-year-old daughter. Drake is also playing limbo with K-Dot, accusing the Compton, Calif. rapper of abusing his fiancée.

The scandalous claims have gotten so intense that people are questioning if court action can be taken. Drake's security guard reportedly being shot outside Drake's Toronto mansion on Tuesday morning doesn't help the optics of the situation either.

