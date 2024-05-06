The Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle is reaching epic proportions. Both rappers have released multiple scathing diss tracks aimed at each other—sometimes two in one day. However, they aren't just fighting with words. K-Dot and Drizzy are also using well-placed visuals to tear each other down. This comes in the form of visual Easter eggs or hidden meanings littered throughout their cover art for songs and Drake's "Family Matters" video.

The Boy and Kenny are trying to eviscerate each other, as neither rapper refuses to let up on the smoke. Both MCs are jockeying to show how low they can go in the petty department, and visuals are playing a major role. Drake initially brought cover art into play when he released the official version of his diss track "Push Ups" and doubled down on jokes about the Compton, Calif. rapper's shoe size by posting a tag for a size 7 shoe.

Kendrick Lamar would return the favor with a subtle jab on his "Euphoria" cover art, which simply shows the definition to the word "euphoria." There appears to be a deeper meaning behind the art, as Drake serves an executive producer for a popular HBO drama titled Euphoria. It also serves as a double meaning for Kendrick's excitement to clap back at Drake, countering Drizzy implying on the "Taylor Made Freestyle" that Kenny was "not as enthused" about the lyrical tussle.

As more diss songs have been released, more shots have been levied in visual form. Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams" cover art features a cornucopia of items that allegedly expose Drake including prescription pills and a box of the weight loss drug Ozempic with his name on it.

Drake released a music video for his "Family Matters" diss, which features several hidden messages. In one clip, he's wearing a diamond ring on a chain that is purportedly a replica of Kendrick Lamar's fianceé Whitney Alford's engagement ring. It's getting deep.

Check out all the visual Easter eggs in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical battle below.