Blueface Reveals All the Artists Signed to His Milf Music Label

Blueface is building a roster for his new label Milf Music. The California rapper recently revealed the five artists who are signed to the imprint.

Blueface Reveals Milf Music Roster

Blueface is four months into his journey as a label CEO. On Tuesday (Oct. 31), he revealed he has already singed a handful of artists, via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The one obvious signing is the mother of his two oldest children and fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis. She released the Blueface-penned track "Barbie" earlier this month. Last week, she inked a deal with Columbia Records.

Who Else Is Signed to Milf Music?

According to Blueface, Chrisean Rock is on his roster. Back in September, Blueface shared video of Chrisean appearing to sign a contract with Milf. However, she later implied it was all for show and she had in fact not officially inked a deal. Curiously, Chrisean Rock's reported new boyfriend, rapper Lil Mabu, who has been trading shots with Blueface since he got with Chrisean, is also listed. The other two acts are Jay Cinco and X.O. Rico.

When Blue launched Milf Music earlier this year, he promoted it as a label only for mothers, hence the name.

"Milf Music is officially the label," Blue said in a video he shared on social media. "I'm only signing women with children. Your BD [baby daddy] is your only reference that I can use. If he don’t vouch for you, I ain't f**king with you. You don’t have to be a rapper. I just need to see star quality in you."

It appears Blueface has had a change of heart for the blueprint of the label.

Peep Blueface's tweet revealing his Milf Music roster below.

See Milf Music's Entire Roster Below