Blueface Goes In on Wife of Los Angeles Rams Player Matthew Stafford

Blueface is going in on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife after she complained out him having nearly naked women in his suite at a recent Rams game.

Blueface Responds to Matthew Stafford's Wife

On Thursday night (Oct. 26), Blueface hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and responded to Kelly Hall's critiques of his NSFW spectacle.

"Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her an Matt," Blueface posted. "I run this program yall just here to work an make a living when y’all retire an go back to yo nice life I’ll still be here in LA at the rams games I don’t care how you feel about it I did not get kicked out no game stayed the entire time ain’t nobody tell me none."

In follow-up posts he added, "I’ll be at the next game if I want to in the suite having my way as usual...They should be happy I came an raise the hype for the rams game there was no rams fans their how the steelers get more people to come out to a away game then the home team."

Blue continued, warning Stafford that things would get worse.

"Matt get your wife bro before I get disrespectful," the Los Angeles rapper added. "Cuz I could talk about how y’all lost the game an what Matt could have done better as a QB that’s what his wife needs to be talking about my antics ain’t lose us the game."

"Karen on here smh," he captioned another post that featured a clip of Hall complaining on a podcast. "I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA."

Kelly Hall Blasts Blueface

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Hall did not appreciate Blueface turning his suite into a strip club at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football matchup at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday (Oct. 22). Blueface had multiple women in his suite removing their clothes and twerking while Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis made it rain in full view of other people attending the game. Hall blasted Blueface's actions on the podcast The Morning After with Kelly and Hank on Tuesday (Oct. 24).

"It's embarrassing," Kelly snapped. "I have four daughters who are looking at this. My nephews who are older have Instagram, they were at the game, and they were like, 'Oh, my gosh. Look what's going on here.' They found it. And my daughters are sitting right next to them. They were like, 'Mommy, there's a lot of butts here.' I go, 'Butts? What are you talking about?'"

"It makes me not want to take my kids to the game. Because I'm like, 'What's going to happen next?'" she continued. "The strip club at the bottom of the field was a little too troublesome for me not to talk about."

