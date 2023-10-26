Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s Wife Rips Blueface for Having Nearly Naked Women in Stadium Suite

Blueface is being blasted by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife for having nearly naked women dancing in his suite at a recent Rams game.

Matthew Stafford's Wife Rips Blueface on Podcast

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Hall addressed the spectacle made by Blueface at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football matchup at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday (Oct. 22), on the podcast The Morning After with Kelly and Hank.

"It's embarrassing," Kelly snapped. "I have four daughters who are looking at this. My nephews who are older have Instagram, they were at the game, and they were like, 'Oh, my gosh. Look what's going on here.' They found it. And my daughters are sitting right next to them. They were like, 'Mommy, there's a lot of butts here.' I go, 'Butts? What are you talking about?'"

"It makes me not want to take my kids to the game. Because I'm like, 'What's going to happen next?'" she continued. "The strip club at the bottom of the field was a little too troublesome for me not to talk about."

Blueface Brings Strip Club to NFL Game

Blueface brought a NSFW atmosphere to the Rams game on Sunday, having multiple women in his suite who were removing their clothes and dancing while the rapper and Jaidyn Alexis made it rain. The suite was visible to other people who attended the game. Blueface later proposed to Jaidyn at the game.

