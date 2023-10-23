Blueface Throws Money at Nearly Naked Women in Suite at Los Angeles Rams Game

Blueface turned his suite at the Los Angeles Rams game into a strip club over the weekend.

Blueface Throws Money at Women During Rams Game

On Sunday (Oct. 22), Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football matchup at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles rapper had a suite for the game and turned the event into a personal strip club when he started throwing money at women who were twerking and removing their clothes. In video of the incident, which can be seen below, Blueface and Jaidyn are making it rain on multiple women whom are pulling down their shorts to reveal tiny thongs. Spectators look on in amazement as the couple continue to throw money while music blares from their suite.

Blueface Proposes to Jaidyn Alexis

Blueface later proposed to Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his two youngest children and flagship artist on his Milf Music record label, at the game. Video from the special moment shows the rapper down on one knee asking Alexis for his hand in marriage. She says yes and the couple embrace each other while their friends celebrate. Blue later claimed he got Alexis a 30-carat ring.

The engagement has caused beef between Blueface and his mother Karlissa. On Sunday night, she shaded Blue for the decision on Instagram, causing him to hurl several insults at his mother on X, formerly known as Twitter.

