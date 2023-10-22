Blueface Proposes to Girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis

Blueface has proposed to his on-and-off girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis.

Blueface Gets on Bended Knee and Proposes to Jaidyn Alexis

On Sunday (Oct. 22), Jaidyn Alexis posted several videos on her Instagram Story of her surprise engagement to Blueface. In the clip, the Los Angeles rapper gets on bended knee and proposes to Jaidyn, who is the mother of their two children.

Jaidyn was in complete shock and burst into tears as Blue placed a huge diamond ring on her ringer finger. Meanwhile, their friends cheered on with delight as Blueface and Jaidyn officially became engaged. In another clip, Blue is overhead saying that he put a 30-carat diamond ring on her finger.

It appears that Blueface proposed to Jaidyn during the Los Angeles Rams Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football matchup at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis: From High School Sweethearts to Engaged Couple

According to Distractify, Blueface and Jaidyn were high school sweethearts who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020, before the rapper's career took off. Jaidyn is also the mother of Blue's two children: son Javaughn and daughter Journey Portner.

Additionally, Blueface and Jaidyn are business partners with their new record label MILF Music, which supposedly has an artist roster of only women with children. Jaidyn, who is the label's flagship artist, just dropped her latest single, "Barbie," earlier this month.

Recently, the couple appeared on The Jason Lee Show to talk about their tumultuous relationship and raising their children in the public eye. During their sit-down Blue recalled an incident in which Jaidyn walked in on him and his other baby's mother Chrisean Rock having sex and a fight erupted.

Watch Blueface put a ring on it below.

Watch Blueface Propose to His Girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis