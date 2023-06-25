Blueface Launches MILF Music, Only Signs Mothers

Blueface has launched a new record label called MILF Music and he wants to sign mothers with children as his artists.

Blueface Launches New Record Label

On Saturday (June 25), RapTV shared a video of Blueface announcing his new record label MILF Music and his only requirement for the artist is that she is a woman with children.

"MILF Music is officially the label," Blue said in the clip below. "I'm only signing women with children. Your BD [baby daddy] is your only reference that I can use. If he don’t vouch for you, I ain't f***ing with you. You don’t have to be a rapper. I just need to see star quality in you."

The 26-year-old rapper confided that if any women are getting hate under their comments that will get them signed quicker to his label.

"The more hate, the better," he explained. "If you have 10,000 people under your picture commenting hate mail, I'ma f**k with that more than you got 1,000 people in your comments with love mail."

Shockingly, Blueface added that talent is not a requirement to be signed to his label.

"I'll write the song for you. I’ll write the music for you," he said. "It's just money. Ya dig? Follow MILF Music if you’re interested in being a part of it. Jaiydn [Alexis] is the only current artist. Show love and support."

Jaiydn Alexis Is the Flagship Artist on MILF Music

Jaiydn Alexis is the lead artist on Blueface's new label MILF Music. The upcoming 24-year-old rapper just dropped a video of her new single "Stewie," which you can watch below.

Alexis is also the mother of Blueface's two children: son Javaughn and daughter Journey Portner. Earlier this month, while on Instagram Live, Blueface told her that he wanted Alexis to watch his soon-to-be-born infant if his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock is unable to care for the child.

"You think I'm going to watch y'alls child?" Jaidyn asked Blueface before bursting into laughter.

"I think if she [Chrisean] f**ks up and they say you're not physically fit to watch the child it's either adoption or I take the child, I'mma give it to you," Blue explained.

"Why would you ever give it to me?" Jaidyn asked, to which Blue responded, "Because it's a free child that you didn't have to push out and f**k up your body for."

There's no word if Chrisean Rock would join Blueface's MILF Music record label. But it looks like Jaiydn Alexis is happy to be on the roster. See below.

Check Out Jaidyn Alexis' "Stewie" Music Video Below