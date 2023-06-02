Blueface Pays Four Pregnant Women in Cash for Their Role in His New Music Video – Watch

Blueface recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from an upcoming video that shows him cashing out four pregnant women for their roles in the visual.

Blueface's New Music Video

On Thursday (June 2), Blueface shared video and photos on his Instagram page that show him on set at a music video shoot with four women who are obviously preggers. In one clip, the Cali rhymer raps the words to an unreleased track while the women sit behind him.

"B***h you suck d**k, then open your mouth/Still f**k with Thotiana, we bussin' it down," Blueface raps on the track in the background. "She want me to be the dad but I don't know her child/I'm in and out a b***h life, I'm not Oscar Proud/Until the b***h get respectful, I'm so disrespectful."

Blueface Pays Pregnant Women

In Blueface's Instagram Story, he shared video of himself paying the women for their services.

"You did so amazing," he tells the women. "Are you ready to get paid or what?"

Blueface then pays the women $1,500 each in hundred-dollar bills.

"You guys are stars. Superstars," Blueface adds. "Don't let your [baby daddy] tell you otherwise. You guys are stars."

While Blueface has his own pregnant girlfriend at home, he appears to have no qualms stepping outside the relationship. Last month, he went viral for proudly ghosting a woman after flying her out to see him.

Watch Video of Blueface Breaking Bread With Four Pregnant Women for Appearing in His Upcoming Music Video Below