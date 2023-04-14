Blueface and DDG Slap Box on the Beach While Swae Lee Referees – Watch

Two rappers known for their boxing skills, Blueface and DDG, throw some hands at each other on the beach while Swae Lee serves as the referee.

On Friday (April 14), Blueface hit up Instagram to show off a video of what he, DDG and Swae Lee got up to on their downtime outside of the festival grounds at this weekend's Rolling Loud Thailand in Pattaya City.

Apparently, now that DDG's Thursday night (April 13) performance at the festival is a wrap, he decided to relax on the beach by engaging in a little hand-to-hand combat with Blueface. Swae Lee, who also took the stage on Rolling Loud Thailand's opening night as part of Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi, took it upon himself to ensure the friendly fisticuffs didn't get out of hand.

As the video clip posted below starts rolling, Swae Lee can be seen in the sand standing in between Blueface and DDG with his arms extended in their respective directions. As the two "Moonwalking in Calabasas" partners in rhyme are poised to square up, Swae lays down the rules of warfare.

"You ready?" Swae Lee asks Blueface before turning to DDG. "You ready? I want a good, clean fight. Go!"

From there, the action starts with both rhymers displaying fancy footwork despite being on the beach with DDG wearing slides and Blueface being barefoot. After a few seconds of sizing each other up, the two begin to playfully swipe at one another in a combination of open hands and reserved fists.

As the brief sparring session on the beach starts to come to a close, Blueface pretends to catch DDG with an uppercut/cross combo before wrapping his sparring partner up in a clinch.

In response to Blueface and DDG's slap boxing match, many Instagram users slid into the comments section of the video clip to debate who would actually win in a real, sanctioned fight in the squared circle.

"If DDG wanted to, he'd be up there with Jake Paul and KSI and the rest," one DDG fan commented. "He really knows boxing and it's impressive."

In contrast, another IG user came to Blueface's defense by replying: "Nah, you can tell Blue woulda cracked DDG."

"DDG because he has more experience and Blue for the reach and timing," one proponent of both rappers wrote.

Another user chimed in with: "Blue got reach and he can box DDG kinda slow to me IDK."

Both DDG and Blueface are actually no strangers to throwing hands in the ring as they both have found success over the past few years in the semi-professional boxing realm. In fact, it was just announced last week that Blueface is set to box TikTok influencer Ed Matthews on April 22 in London.

Watch Blueface and DDG Slap Box on the Beach While Swae Lee Referees Below