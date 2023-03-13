Blueface Appears to Question Paternity of Chrisean Rock’s Child and Suggest She Get an Abortion, She Responds

Blueface appears to be questioning the paternity of Chrisean Rock's baby and seemingly suggests that she get an abortion.

On Sunday (March 12), Blueface went on his Instagram page and wrote a lengthy message that appears to be aimed at his on-and-off girlfriend Chrisean Rock. In his missive, the California rapper seemed to be questioning the paternity of Rock's child and implied that she should get an abortion.

"This is what it's supposed to look like when a women tells a man she pregnant," Blue wrote alongside a video of his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexi, revealing to him that she's pregnant with their second child. "Any other response or question you should abort the baby a treat the next n***a better for the sake of you him a the baby.

"No man should question the paternity of a child if they do 9x outta 10 the women hasn’t been valuing herself enough which makes them believe theirs a possibility it’s not theirs this is a wholesome beautiful moment that every righteous women deserves fr," he continued.

Blueface's IG post comes just days after Chrisean Rock posted pictures of herself and her baby bump on her social media pages. See below.

Rock and Blueface did go back and forth on Twitter earlier today (March 13). Rock said she's not going to let Blue's hurtful comments bring her down as she prepares to carry the pregnancy to full term.

I get it I’m not mad at him or bout whatever I’m grateful you loved me this far," she tweeted. "N I'll never stop loving you. You so angry u can just fight with yo self get all dat off ya chest." She also added, "I hear you loud n clear."

"I feel every bit of pain n anger Your reaction is reasonable. Revengeful heart just don’t go anywhere so be safe with tht n two I hurt you so bad that you you lose your self n convinced your self to hate me publicly," she continued.

When Blueface responded, "The truth hurts fr," Rock responded, "Nah . You just petty when yo feelings hurt."

Blueface replied, "She pregnant missing a tooth with 7 tattoos finna make a fool of herself with the next nigga an I’m not pregnant at all finna live my life perfectly fine with the next bitch who gone take me even more serious now it’s really tragic fr."

To which Rock responded, "I take you serious. You just hate me rn . I don’t need the next Nigga I got my self."

Rock added, "Ion regret anything about my self so honestly trynna put me down is a low blow coming from a man that know he loves me." And she concluded with this: "Don’t feel bad for me ima shake dis off fr. Plus I’m grown I did this to my self."

Clearly, they are in a very toxic relationship. Hopefully, Blueface and Chrisean Rock will amicably find a way to co-exist together for the sake of the baby.

Read Blueface's Instagram Post Below