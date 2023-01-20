Chrisean Rock Gets Carried Out of Blueface Interview Kicking and Screaming

UPDATE (Jan. 20):

Blueface has responded to the video clip below in which Chrisean Rock was carried out of a recent interview on No Jumper's Sharp Tank.

In the early hours of Friday morning (Jan. 20), Blueface hit up Twitter with his thoughts on Chrisean's outburst during his interview, her current state of mind and alcohol potentially being a factor.

"Alcohol isn’t her problem," Tweeted the "Thotiana" rapper. "Her mentality is her problem. All you people on here making excuses for a lack of self-control and irrational behavior is contributing to the problem. #Accountability."

He continued in a separate tweet: "When she displays this type of irrational behavior on Baddies or Blue Girls Club, you guys applaud and cheer but when it’s a different setting and it doesn’t look as good you guys want it to be, [it's] everybody else fault. This is how she carry herself with or without me."

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 20):

Chrisean Rock was forcefully removed from a recent interview with Blueface and went out kicking and screaming.

On Thursday night (Jan. 19), No Jumper's Sharp Tank with Sharp and Gina Views aired the new interview with hip-hop's most volatile couple. Things get tense early on, with Chrisean taking offense to being called out for her actions and constantly having to defend herself in the interview that is more like an interrogation. Chrisean is drinking straight Hennessy, which only makes her more emotional about the situation.

Around 30 minutes in, she drunkenly tries to give Blueface some PDA but he's not feeling it and pushes her away. They both leave the set and can be heard arguing off camera. Blueface returns a short time later, sans Chrisean. She can still be heard protesting. He then advises the security to remove Chrisean from the building.

"Y'all got security in here, y'all better call ’em," Blueface says at the 32:50-mark of the interview. "Y'all gotta put her outside. Get the security quick."

Chrisean can be heard yelling Blueface's name in the background. "Why you dismissing me like that?" she yells.

Blueface then exits the interview room to see Chrisean being lifted off the ground by a security guard who attempts to remove her from the building. Chrisean objects to being manhandled and kicks a TV as she's carried out kicking and screaming.

"Why are you doing that? she cries as she's being carried outside. "Blue! Why are you doing that for?"

Blueface then continues doing the interview. Chrisean rejoins the interview about an hour later and sits quietly before speaking up.

"Why did you let him kick me out?" she questions.

"Bro, you was spazzing," Blueface replies.

This leads to another argument that drags on for minutes. Cooler heads finally prevail and the interview ends civilly.

This is just one of a long list of wild moments that have publicly occurred between the couple and more than likely won't be the last.

Check Out Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Wild Interview on No Jumper Below