Blueface Arrested for Gun Possession – Report

Blueface has reportedly been arrested on a gun charge in Hollywood, Calif.

The "Thotiana" rapper was taken into custody early Saturday morning (Feb. 12). According to TMZ, the California native was driving on Sunset Boulevard with multiple passengers around 3:15 a.m. when he was pulled over because his vehicle had expired registration. When police ran his license, they discovered it was suspended.

According to TMZ's report, authorities then searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun in the center console. Blueface, born Jonathan Porter, was reportedly arrested and charged with possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. The other passengers were not taken into custody.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

This is the second time in less than six months that Blueface has run into trouble with the law. He was arrested on Nov. 8, 2021, for his involvement in the attack of a club bouncer. That arrest stemmed from a September of 2021 incident in which Blueface was captured on camera assaulting a man working club security at Skinny's Lounge in San Fernando Valley, Calif., reportedly after the rapper was asked to show ID and refused.

Los Angeles is a hot spot this weekend as the 2022 Super Bowl is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Another rapper-related incident also occurred on Saturday morning when Kodak Black got into an altercation at a Justin Bieber after-party. The scuffle appeared to spark gunfire, which left three people hit, one of whom was reportedly Kodak. The three victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. Ice-T has offered a stern warning for rappers making moves around Los Angeles this weekend.