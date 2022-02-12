Kodak Black Throws Punch, Multiple Gunshots Fired at Justin Bieber After-Party – Watch

UPDATE (Feb. 12):

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed the shooting, telling XXL that there were three victims in the incident; ages 19, 24 and 60. Police would not confirm the names of the victims, but tell us all three are in local hospital and listed in stable condition. Kodak Black is 24 years so one of the victims could very well have been him.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kodak Black was recently involved in an altercation outside a Justin Beiber after-party that was followed by shots being fired as well as four people being hit.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday morning (Feb. 12), following a Bieber performance in West Hollywood, Calif. at Pacific Design Center. The fight occurred during an after-party nearby at The Nice Guy restaurant. According to TMZ, multiple celebs were posted up outside the party including Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Gunna around 2:45 a.m. In video captured of the scene, Kodak can be seen smiling and interacting with people around him. In another shot, chaos ensues and Kodak is seen throwing a punch at a man on the ground while others join in on the melee. Seconds later, several gunshots can be heard and people scramble to safety.

In another angle of the shooting, a man can be heard yelling "Back up" while punches are being thrown, right before the shots are fired. Four people were hit during the shooting, law enforcement tells the celebrity news site. They were all transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition. The shooter or shooters have not been apprehended.

Kodak Black recently celebrated one year of freedom from prison. The stars are descending upon Los Angeles for the 2022 Super Bowl, which will feature a halftime show performance from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige.

XXL has reached out to Justin Bieber's camp, Kodak Black's team, the Los Angeles Police Department and The Nice Guy for comment.

See the video of the wild scene outside Justin Beiber's after-party below.