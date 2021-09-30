Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige to Perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Looks like the NFL is creating an unforgettable moment for hip-hop as they've announced some heavy-hitters to hold down the performance stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Dr. Dre tweeted an image this afternoon (Sept. 30), featuring himself, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige—in a stance similar to the Avengers film—in promotion of the annual show set to take place next year at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2022.

In the social media post, Dre wrote: "I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career…Bigger and Better than Ever!!! @NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI."

The trailblazing producer also said in a statement: "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

The NFL and Pepsi's partnership for the live event also supports the launch of Regional School No. 1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is expected to open its doors to students next fall. The school is also centered around the USC Iovine and Young Academy program, founded by Interscope Records' cofounder, Jimmy Iovine, and Dr. Dre, which will offer a "unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship."

K-Dot, Em, Snoop and MJB all tweeted the promo announcement as well.

Kendrick shared information on the location and date of the forthcoming event. He typed, "Los Angeles, 2.13.2022 #PepsiHalftime show."

Em also wrote, "Dre day in February 🌴🏈? I’m there! #PepsiHalftime Show @NBCSports @Pepsi @nfl @rocnation #SBLVI."

As for Snoop, he posted: "Lets go! Super Bowl LVI. Inglewood!!🎙 ‼️ #PepsiHalftimeShow

@NBCSports @pepsi @nfl @rocnation #SBLVI."

One of the Queens of R&B, Mary J, typed this afternoon, "Let's Go! #PepsiHalftime Show @NBCSports @pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI."

Perhaps the surprising news of Dre, Kendrick, Em, Snoop and Mary all hitting one stage in about five months or so is the work of Jay-Z, who announced back in 2019 that he had inked a multi-year deal with the NFL to oversee the league's live game experiences and their social justice endeavors.

The billionaire mogul made a statement about the performance as well: "On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show broadcast, scheduled to air on NBC, Telemundo and will livestream on Peacock, will be produced by DPS in conjunction with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, who will executive produce the production. Hamish Hamilton will serve as the event's director while Roc Nation holds the role of strategic entertainment advisors.

This past February, The Weeknd commandeered the Super Bowl halftime stage. He actually performed at the sporting event and opted out of appearing at the Grammy Awards after calling out the awards show for snubbing him for a nomination.