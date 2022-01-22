Kodak Black Celebrates One Year of Freedom, Thanks ‘Honorable’ Donald Trump

Kodak Black is celebrating one year of freedom from prison and giving major props to his homie, former President Donald Trump.

On Friday (Jan. 21), a year and a day after he was released from USP Thompson federal prison in Illinois, Yak shared a video on Instagram reflecting on his last 365 days on the outside.

"Yesterday was a real special day," Kodak said while wearing a custom MAGA hat that appears to be autographed by Trump himself in the video. "Since I was 14, out these same projects right here, I won't never able to catch a whole year on the streets. So, yesterday I was celebrating a year of freedom. Steady in and out of juvie, detention center, programs, county jail, prison, shit like that. I see everybody doing 10-year challenge and shit like that. So, it's a big accomplishment for me. For my milestones, so I can get to my real goals and all that shit."

The South Florida rapper went on to acknowledge Trump, who commuted Kodak's sentence on federal gun charges last January as one of his last acts in office. "I want to thank Trump, Donald Trump, the honorable president," Project Baby said. "The honorable D.T. Without him, I wouldn't be here with y'all right now. My family, my fans and friends. So, everybody thank that boy. He freed me. On 1/20/21."

Kodak also revealed the trespassing charge he caught on New Year's Day for being in his childhood neighborhood has been dropped. He later shared that his daughter with real estate agent Maranda Johnson is due any day now. "What's crazy is, you know, today 1/21/22. My baby girl coming," he added. "I can't wait to see her. She coming today. That's great. Queen Yuri. All the missing pieces that I didn't have, she got. She a Z queen."

See Kodak celebrating one year of freedom below.