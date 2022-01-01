Kodak Black Arrested for Trespassing

Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested for trespassing.

A rep for the Broward County Sheriff's office confirmed to XXL that the South Florida rapper was taken into custody on Saturday morning (Jan. 1), in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla. Law enforcement said that they made contact with the rapper around 1:30 a.m., near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive. Kodak was arrested and taken to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail where he bonded out a short time later.

It is unclear what led to the arrest. XXL has reached out to Kodak's lawyer and the Broward County Sheriff's Office for comment.

The incident comes on the heels of Kodak reportedly recently completing a 90-day drug rehab program, the result of him testing positive for MDMA while on probation. Kodak received 18 months of probation back in April after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a 2016 case where he was initially charged with sexual assault and battery.

Kodak has had a wild year that began with his four-year prison sentence on federal gun charges being commuted by outgoing president Donald Trump in January. His security guard was reportedly shot outside of a McDonald's in April. Back in June, he was honored with his own day by officials from the same city he was just arrested in.

Two months ago, he went viral after video surfaced of him groping his own mother during a party, though he later downplayed the awkward moment. Another viral moment came right before the new year when Kodak faced backlash for posting a photo of a grown woman appearing to twerk in front of his 6-year-old son at a baby shower.