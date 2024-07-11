Kodak Black Executive Produces New Supernatural Thriller Film

Kodak Black can now add film executive producer to his resume as the rapper serves as EP for the upcoming supernatural thriller Gone Missin.

On Wednesday (July 10), Yak shared a trailer for the new movie on Instagram, which can be seen below. The film is set in Silverlake, Al., and centers around a woman who visits the small town in search of a missing person and stumbles upon a much bigger conspiracy involving a hidden town evil. The forthcoming movie is directed by Vincent Escobar for the South Florida rapper's company KTB Media.

Yak captioned the trailer, "We Present You 'Gone Missin' A supernatural Thriller! The first Show that my Film Company is releasing! I want to thank everyone in advance. Zoovies and Shows coming soon. Directed/Produced by @Wearethemoviemen."

The release date for the film has not been announced.

This is not Kodak Black's first foray into movies. Last May, he made his acting debut in the short film The Don where he plays an unhinged crime boss.

Kodak Black Is Staying Busy

Despite not dropping a solo project in 2024, Yak has been busy. He's put out several singles as well as releasing the compilation album Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth. Kodak has been feeling great since announcing that he's getting his drug use under control in April. Last month, he opened up about his former pill use during a show and said he regrets his famous fake Perc lyric on "Super Gremlin."

Check out the trailer for Kodak Black's new film Gone Missin below.

Watch the Gone Missin Trailer