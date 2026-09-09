Kodak Black’s Case for Fleeing From Police Gets Dismissed

Kodak Black's case for fleeing from police has been dismissed.

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), a South Florida judge granted the rapper's attorney's motion to throw out the case, which dates back to an incident in February.

According to court records, a Broward Sheriff’s deputy pulled up behind Kodak, real name Bill Kapri, who was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee in Pompano Beach, Fla. The officer called out to Kodak, saying, "What’s going on boss? You good?" Kodak responded, "Fine," before driving off.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding police and later turned himself in in May after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The filing to dismiss the charges notes, "The deputy did not request Kapri's license, did not request a copy of the insurance, did not step away from his patrol vehicle to engage with Kapri or give a lawful order in any meaningful way."

At the time of Kodak's arrest, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, was confident the case would wind up in the rapper's favor.

"It is another example of how law enforcement has targeted Mr. Kapri in a constant charging of cases that ultimately get dismissed, downgraded or thrown out by a court of law," he said in a statement to XXL.

Kodak is currently out on bond after being arrested and pleading not guilty to drug charges in Orange County, Fla., in May.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney for comment.

See NBC 6 South Florida's coverage of Kodak's case and peep court documents below.

Watch a Report on Kodak Black's Case for Fleeing Police Being Dismissed

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