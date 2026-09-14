Kodak Black Scores Second Legal Win in Days as Drug Trafficking Charges Dropped

Prosecutors have declined to charge Kodak Black in a drug trafficking case from late last year, making for his second legal win in a matter of days.

Last Friday (Sept. 11), prosecutors filed documents saying there's not enough evidence to prove Kodak had MDMA on him during a run-in with police in Orlando in November 2025. According to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, police claimed they found a pink bag with MDMA and $37,000 cash on Yak when they were called to his location after reports of gunshots.

He was not arrested at the time, but later testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed the substance in the pink bag was MDMA and that it was enough to be considered to be a trafficking amount. A warrant was obtained and Yak was arrested on a trafficking charge in the matter in May of this year. He was released later on bond.

But on Friday, prosecutors filed a no information notice saying the case was "insufficient to prove possession of contraband," confirming they no longer plan to formally file any charges.

The filing arrived just days after Kodak's February 2026 case for fleeing from police was dismissed. A South Florida judge granted the rapper's attorney Bradford Cohen's motion to throw out the case, with Cohen writing in the filing, "The deputy did not request Kapri's license, did not request a copy of the insurance, did not step away from his patrol vehicle to engage with Kapri or give a lawful order in any meaningful way."

In a video Cohen posted to Instagram after the second case was dismissed, he celebrated both wins while emphasizing, "He shouldn't have been charged with either one of these cases."

Check out Bradford Cohen's full video below.

Watch Kodak's Lawyer React to His Cases Being Dismissed

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