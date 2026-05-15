Kodak Black Arrested for Resisting and Eluding Police Officer

UPDATE (May 15):

Kodak Black's attorney has released the following statement to XXL regarding the rapper's recent arrest:

"This is from a case stemming from an incident over 5 months ago. Mr. Kapri self-surrendered on the matter yesterday and will get a bond today May 15, 2026. This seems to be an ongoing theme that the arresting agencies decide to "investigate" simple incidents for months and then issue a warrant half a year later, coincidentally at the same time another agency issues a warrant from a 6-month-old case. It is another example of how law enforcement has targeted Mr. Kapri in a constant charging of cases, that ultimately get dismissed, downgraded or thrown out by a court of law. Last year, he was accused of having a dirty urine sample, it turned out to be the wrong sample; in another case he was accused of having illicit drugs, when it was tested they tested as aspirin; yet another case he was accused of having illegal drugs, that allegedly tested positive on scene. When tested by a lab it turned out to be his prescribed medication. The fact that the Judge rejected the argument of the State Attorneys Office who was seeking an electronic monitor, 50k bond and no driving on a misdemeanor and 3rd degree felony, speaks volumes. The bond increase was denied and the judge set the bond at $3500.00."

ORIGINAL STORY (May 14):

Kodak Black has been arrested for resisting and eluding a police officer in Florida.

The South Florida rapper was booked in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla., on Thursday (May 14), according to Broward County Sheriff's Office records obtained by XXL. Kodak faces two charges of resisting an officer without violence and attempting to flee or elude law enforcement. He remains in the Broward County Jail.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ that the rapper turned himself in.

"This is a self-surrender from yet another 'investigation' that just happened to also take five months to 'investigate' for allegedly fleeing and eluding," Cohen says. "It's not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take five or six months to investigate. At this point, I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted."

Yak is currently out on a $75,000 bond after being arrested a week ago on a drug trafficking charge. In that case, he self-surrendered to authorities in Orange County, Fla and was released the following day. Police say the rapper is connected to a bag they discovered while searching a vehicle that contained MDMA.

Kodak's attorney also calls that case a farce.

"This is a case that legally is not sufficient to charge possession of the item," Cohen told XXL. "Then, instead of simple possession, they doubled down and filed it as a trafficking charge. I will be fighting the charge.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney and the Broward County Sheriff's Office for comment.

See Police Documents and Kodak Black's Latest Mugshot

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