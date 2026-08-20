Ten years ago, XXL took a chance on 10 rising artists who would eventually become some of the most successful rappers in hip-hop history. 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Denzel Curry, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, Lil Dicky, Dave East and Desiigner were inducted into the 2016 XXL Freshman Class, marking a defining moment in the culture. Now, XXL partners with Rémy Martin to celebrate a decade of the most popular Freshman Class and its cyphers with a new documentary, The Making of the Most Iconic XXL Freshman Class, exploring how it all came together.

Featuring interviews with Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, Anderson .Paak, Lil Dicky, Dave East, G Herbo, DJ Drama, producer Sikwitit, 2026 Freshmen Chris Patrick and La Reezy, along with music executives, journalists, media personalities, former managers and XXL staff, the 25-minute documentary gives an inside look at the process behind selecting the artists for the XXL Freshman cover, what happened on the day of the shoot, the class' legacy and more.

XXL has worked diligently to predict the next generation of rap stars ever since Freshman begin in 2007. In the age of streaming, new artists arrive on the scene almost daily, so discovering and forecasting who will become a household name has become a daunting task. But the goal is always the same: to highlight the rappers who have the potential to become the game's next superstars.

"It's not a popularity contest, and it's not just about who's the best rapper," explains XXL Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Satten. "It's who's got the best chance to be a rap star."

2016 member Denzel Curry remembers the classic Freshman covers that came before the class he joined, which motivated him 10 years ago to take part in what would become a classic XXL cover.

"I wanted to be a Freshman because I remember who you had on the cover before," he shares. "Y'all had Curren$y on the list before, y'all had [Kid] Cudi on the list before, y'all had J. Cole, y'all had Nipsey Hussle, y'all had Jay Rock, y'all had Lil B, Y'all had Kendrick [Lamar], y'all had Mac Miller. Of course, we wanted to be part of that legacy and what that might bring."

The 2016 Class was part of a movement that changed the way hip-hop sounded and looked as it diverged from the earlier blog-era rappers. As streaming platforms changed the way fans interacted with music, the 2016 Freshmen helped reshape the hip-hop landscape and usher in a new era of rap.

"At some point, I don't know where in 2016, but I started to realize, like, Oh, this is a shift in paradigm," Lil Yachty explains.

Anderson .Paak reflects on being at the photoshoot for the Freshman cover and keeping to himself at first. But once the artists settled in, a sense of camaraderie developed and friendships were established.

"I didn't know anyone," .Paak says. "I remember just being in my little corner and keeping to myself. And I remember Lil Dicky coming up and saying, 'I'm a huge fan of yours,' and that made me feel really good."

"I felt like everyone in that room was a superstar," he adds.

Of course, a major talking point of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class is the memorable cypher featuring Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty and Denzel Curry. Their cypher stood out because of how carefree and fun it was. Clearly, these guys enjoyed the moment. It remains one of the most iconic cyphers in XXL Freshman history.

"I believe that Class was for the youth," says Laura Stylez, Cohost of the Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. "Even though people dismiss it as the mumble era, I felt that Class ushered in the streaming era for rap. I think people really started paying attention."

A decade since the 2016 Freshman Class was unveiled, its esteemed members have gone on to rack up No. 1 Billboard singles, multiple platinum plaques and several diamond certifications. Beyond their commercial success, members of the group have won multiple Grammy Awards and headlined world tours.

"I think all of those guys from that XXL Class look back and say, 'Wow, we really did something special,'" says Leighton "Lake" Morrison, CEO of Generation

Now/Former Manager of Lil Uzi Vert. "They'll look at themselves as the pioneers of that era of music. And, honestly, for XXL to be able to identify that group says a lot because it's easier to get it wrong than it is to get it right."

Check out XXL's documentary, powered by Rémy Martin, celebrating the legacy of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class below.

See Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, G Herbo and More in the 2016 XXL Freshman Class Documentary

See the 2016 XXL Freshman Class