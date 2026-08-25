Rappers React to Dolly Parton Dead at 80

The legendary Dolly Parton has passed at the age of 80, and the hip-hop community is sharing heartfelt reactions to the news.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), Dolly's nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her death in an Instagram video shared to his aunt's account, which you can watch below. He did not share a cause of death, though Dolly had confirmed days earlier that her health had been declining.

In the wake of the news, fellow Tennessee natives among the likes of Juicy J, DJ Paul and Young Buck have been posting condolences on social media, as well as many other artists including Eminem, Flavor Flav, Denzel Curry, Lil Nas X, Tierra Whack, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Monaleo.

"Rip the legend Dolly Parton," Juicy J wrote on X.

In an Instagram post, DJ Paul shared a photo of Dolly and wrote, "The Queen Of Tennessee!!!! This Is Terrible! My Childhood." Buck commented under the post with broken heart emojis and prayer hands.

Flavor Flav had a beautiful message, writing, "RIP to Dolly Parton,,, one of the greatest musical and American icons. She championed children, education, kindness and the overall goodness of human race. Condolences to her family, friends, team and fans."

News of Dolly's passing arrived just days after an update from Dolly herself last Friday (Aug. 21). She told PEOPLE that she has had a decline in her health over the last year following her husband Carl's death in March of 2025.

"As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she told the publication. "You know, this isn't the first time I've had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it's not like I haven't been through hard times with my health."

She ended her statement on a hopeful note, adding that she still has "so many things I want to achieve, so I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."

Dolly Parton was one of the most celebrated entertainers in music history, building a career that spans more than six decades. The Tennessee-born singer-songwriter rose to fame in the 1960s before becoming a country music icon with hits including "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You." Beyond her music career, the beloved singer found success as an actress, author, businesswoman and philanthropist, earning numerous accolades along the way, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Check out reactions from the hip-hop community regarding Dolly Parton's passing below.

See Rappers React to Dolly Parton's Death

Eminem

Lil Nas X

Juicy J

DJ Paul

Denzel Curry

Flavor Flav

Young Buck

Young Buck/Instagram Young Buck reacts to Dolly Parton's passing on DJ Paul's post.

See Tierra Whack, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Monaleo React to Dolly Parton's Death

Watch Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver Announce Her Passing

See the Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2026 Tay Keith, Lil Poppa and more.