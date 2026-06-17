Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis, Shares Details on New Music

Lil Nas X is opening up about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and shares details on new music in a personal video.

On Wednesday (June 17), the "Old Town Road" rapper posted a video on his Instagram page where he updated fans on his mental health journey following his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2025. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Lil Nas X is upbeat and forthcoming about his rehab treatment.

"I've been in rehab for a few months, and since then I've been back at home, whether it's in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself and friends and whatnot," he said. "Trying to ground myself down to Earth and get out of my head. I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful."

The Grammy Award-winning rhymer acknowledged that he had an inkling that he was bipolar but ignored it because he didn't want to take any medications.

"I feel like I had known for like the past few years, but I didn't want to admit to it because I didn't want to have to take medication," he stated. "I mean, I'm already Black and gay, like, damn, God. Gay, bipolar, like I'm living life on extreme hard mode," he jokingly added.

Nevertheless, Lil Nas X assured fans that he's fine and well.

"I'm doing much better, I'm feeling better, I'm creating freely, and there's less fear in my heart. I'm just smelling the roses," he said.

The 27-year-old artist also shared that he's working on new music, but hasn't fully immerse himself in the recording process.

"I'm not getting completely to that just yet," he said. "But I'm excited to do that and I'm excited to go on that journey with you guys."

In April of 2026, a Los Angeles judge ordered that Lil Nas X enter a mental health diversion program to address his bipolar disorder, following his August 2025 arrest. If he adheres to his prescribed medical program and remains out of legal trouble for two years, the court will throw out the felony assault charges in the case. Additionally, Lil Nas X can not possess weapons or threaten any violence during the two-year program.

Watch Lil Nas X's Update Fans on His Mental Health Journey Below

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