Lil Nas X to Complete Mental Health Program, Assault Charges Will Be Dropped

Lil Nas X is required to complete a mental health program in order to have his felony assault charges dropped.

According to a Rolling Stone report, published on Monday (April 6), Lil Nas X appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday afternoon for a hearing on his felony police battery case. Judge Alan Schneider ruled that "Old Town Road" rapper, born Montero Hill, must enter a mental health diversion program. The judge said that as long as Lil Nas X complies with his treatment plan and obeys all laws for the next two years, the case will be dismissed.

"When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off," said Judge Schneider, adding that Nas X "appears to be doing very well."

Additionally, the 26-year-old rapper can not possess weapons or threaten any violence during the two-year program.

According to RS, Lil Nas X voluntarily checked himself at The Meadows treatment hospital in Arizona following his August 2025 arrest. His defense attorney, Christy O'Connor, stated to the court that the two-month stay was "absolutely successful."

Outside of the courtroom, a smiling Lil Nas X gave two thumbs up while addressing the media.

"I'm thankful. Just very thankful," he said. "It could have been much worse."

"[I'm] just going through the flow of life," he continued. When asked about his treatment, Nas X added, "I'm here, baby."

Lil Nas X's legal case stems from his arrest on August 22, 2025 after roaming the streets in Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, which was captured on video. When police confronted the rapper, he was allegedly nude and charged at the officers. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and placed under arrest for three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer.

See Lil Nas X Talk With the Media After His Court Appearance

See Entertainment Tonight Report: Lil Nas X Breaks Silence on Arrest, Felony Charges

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