Rappers React to Joe Biden Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Several rappers are voicing their opinions on President Joe Biden's announcement that he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

On Sunday (July 21), President Joe Biden issued a statement he will end his presidential re-election campaign, just four months before Election Day in November. Biden, 81, threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him in the presidential race for the Oval Office.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term," Mr. Biden said in his statement, which can be viewed below.

Upon hearing the news, several rappers hopped on social media to share their thoughts on Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race.

"I TOLD YALL !!!!!!!!! Stop playing with me !!!!!!" Cardi B posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with seven triumph emojis.

Lil Nas X bid farewell to Biden and voiced his support for VP Harris to be America's possible next president.

"Lock in lil bro! @KamalaHarris," he typed, adding, "Ur seat is ready madam president @KamalaHarris" with a salute emoji.

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday (July 21) that he's leaving the 2024 presidential race following a disastrous debate performance against incumbent Donald Trump in June, which led Democrats to question whether he could serve a second term due to his elderly age.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden began his statement. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

"I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision," he added.

In another post on X, Biden revealed that he wanted Vice President Kamala Harris to run in the presidential race.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he concluded.

