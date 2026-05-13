Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Appear to Be Getting Back Together

Cardi B and NFL player Stefon Diggs are reportedly working on their relationship following his trial.

After Bardi appeared to confirm her breakup with Diggs back in February, they might be patching things up. On Tuesday (May 12), People magazine reported that a source tells them that Cardi fell back in February because "she wasn't in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension."

However, Cardi and Diggs reportedly spent Mother's Day together and Diggs is doing his best to make it work, following his acquittal at trial on assault charges earlier this month.

"It was enough of an effort to get [Cardi's] attention," the source says. "She still cares about him a lot."

XXL has reached out to Cardi B's team for comment.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly started dating in late 2024, later coming out a couple the following spring. Last November, the couple welcomed their first child together. However, this past February, Cardi confirmed that she was not messing with Diggs during a stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour. Cardi is still going through a lengthy divorce with her estranged husband, Offset.

Diggs has been dealing with drama of his own. Earlier this month, he went to trial for assault after being accused of attacking his former live-in chef in November of 2025. On May 5, Diggs was acquitted, but he still could face a civil lawsuit in connection with the case.

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