12 Rappers Who Are Supporting Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is attempting to make history by becoming the first African-American and Asian American President of the U.S. when she faces off with convicted felon Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election. While The Donald has his fair share of supporters in the hip-hop community, Kamala is also currying favor from several well-known MCs in the lead-up to the election.

Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo popped out in support of VP Harris during her campaign rally in Atlanta in July. While Megan performed at the event, Huncho delivered a speech about collaborating with Harris for his anti-gun violence initiative.

"One thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business," the former Migos member told the crowd. "From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today."

Several more rappers have thrown their brand behind Harris' bid. Plies has been a staunch supporter of Harris' run for the White House. Cardi B was in favor of Harris before Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

That doesn't mean rappers are universally in support of VP Harris. Lil Pump, a passionate Trump supporter, hasn't been shy about dissing the Democratic presidential hopeful. In July of 2024, Rae Srremurd's Swae Lee went as far as urging people not to vote for Harris.

Nevertheless, here's a list of rappers and hip-hop artists who have Vice President Kamala Harris' back in the upcoming presidential election below.