Quavo Speaks on Raising Awareness for Gun Violence at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Campaign Rally

Quavo is a part of Vice President Kamala Harris' Atlanta campaign rally where he speaks about raising awareness for gun violence.

Quavo Participates in Kamala Harris Campaign Rally

On Tuesday (July 30), 2024 presidential hopeful Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a campaign rally in Atlanta at Georgia State University in support of her bid for POTUS. Former Migos member Quavo popped out at the event where he gave a brief speech.

"One of these issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence issues," Quavo told the crowd in the video below. "You can't understand the struggle of gun violence if you not in the field or in the heart of it. So, one thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business. From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today."

He continued, "So, it's only right in the birthplace of the culture is also the same place to launch the first African-American woman to run for president."

Quavo has been a proponent of raising awareness about gun violence since the death of his rhyme partner Takeoff who was shot and killed in Houston in 2022.

This is not Quavo and VP Harris' first link. Matter of fact, Quavo is returning the favor. Last month, she spoke at a fireside chat at Quavo's 2024 Rocket Foundation Summit on gun violence prevention in Atlanta.

Megan Thee Stallion Peforms at Rally

Quavo wasn't the only rapper present and participating in the ATL campaign rally. Megan Thee Stallion performed at the event. Hot Girl Meg hit the stage and gave the crowd "Girls in the Hood," "Mamushi," "Body" and "Savage" while endorsing Harris for president.

These are two of Vice President Kamala Harris' biggest hip-hop cosigns since Joe Biden bowed out of the race and she took his place. Oppositely, Swae Lee went on a viral rant over the weekend urging people not to vote for Harris.

