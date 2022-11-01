Takeoff Dead at 28 After Being Shot in Houston – Report

Takeoff has died at the age of 28.

According to a report from TMZ, Migos rapper Takeoff has died after being shot in Texas at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. There were up tp 50 people at the location at the time of the shooting, Houston Police Department Lt. Salazar confirmed.

The incident reportedly took place around 2:30 a.m. local time in Houston. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was allegedly playing a game of dice with Quavo and other individuals when an altercation broke out. He was allegedly shot in either the head or neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were reportedly shot as well, although their conditions are not known. Police report they were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Quavo is uninjured, according to TMZ. Photos taken at the scene show Quavo in an orange shirt helping Takeoff following the shooting.

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's team and the Houston Police Department for confirmation on the details of this story.

According to Houston Police, Takeoff has not been named as a victim yet. The official Twitter account for the police department tweeted:

"Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9. UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here."

However, Local Houston news outlet Click 2 Houston reports that police did confirm the victim is a Black male in his 20s.

Around 1 a.m. last night, Takeoff posted a photo of himself to his Instagram Story, in which he's standing and smoking. He selected Playboi Carti's 2020 track "Stop Breathing" to accompany the photo.

Upon news of Takeoff's death, members of the hip-hop community are sharing their shock and condolences.

Lloyd Banks tweeted, "Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon."

"Rip @1YoungTakeoff smh," Slim Jxmmi wrote.

"OMG @yrntakeoff 💔 My guy. I so don’t want this to be true. He was such a good dude. This SUUUUX. Please pray for his family and loved ones. Like this man’s life is gone cuza somethin to do w a dam dice game. #riptakeoff💔 #df," Da Brat posted on Instagram.

Many other rappers and DJs in the game expressed their sadness following his passing as well.

Takeoff came to fame as part of the rap trio Migos. One-third of the group with Quavo and Offset, he was the nephew of Quavo and youngest of the members. Quality Control Music signed the group, pushing the three artists to hip-hop's forefront. He kicked off Migos' first mixtape, Juug Season, in 2011, firing off on the intro track. Tapes No Label 1 and 2, Y.R.N. 1 and 2, and more followed. Yung Rich Nation, Culture I, II and III, plus his 2018 solo album, The Last Rocket, showcased his distinct flow and deft delivery. "Versace," "Look at My Dab," Fight Night" and "Stir Fry" are among Migos' more mainstream records that helped propel Takeoff to new heights. Solo tracks "Casper" and "Infatuation" highlighted his versatility in the game.

He was an enigmatic artist who became increasingly popular for his elusive demeanor. Takeoff's lyrics may have been known word for word, but the man behind the artist was harder to read. In Migos' XXL magazine cover story in 2018, he discussed the low-key persona that was his calling card. "You don’t really know too much about me," he said. "Can’t just give them the whole pot. I give it piece by piece and they want more—they want to hear from you. I can get outspoken when it’s time for it [so] I got something to give you later.”

Recently, he and Quavo released the joint album, Only Built for Infinity Links, through Quality Control and Motown Records in early October. This year, the two embarked on a career as the duo Unc & Phew without Offset. However, the three rappers never officially announced they were no longer a group as Migos. Offset is currently working on his own solo album.

R.I.P. Takeoff.

