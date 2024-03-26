Owner of Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Died Claims Rapper Caused His Own Death – Report

The owner of the bowling alley where Takeoff died says the rapper's actions led to his own death in response to a recent lawsuit.

Bowling Alley Owner Wants Takeoff Lawsuit Dismissed

On March 21, Radar reported owners of a Texas bowling alley where Takeoff was shot and killed in 2022 demanded they be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by the late rapper's mother. The Houston establishment, 810 Billiards & Bowling, said in their filing: "There is a reasonable probability that the occurrence in question as well as the damages complained of were proximately caused, in whole or in part, by unknown criminals who participated in unlawful gambling and/or the illegal possession of firearms...Defendant is not liable to Plaintiffs because Plaintiff’s own acts or omissions proximately caused or contributed to Plaintiff’s injuries."

Takeoff's mother, Tatiana Davenport, had argued in her wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2023 that the listed defendants—which also included LVA4Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners, Midway Companies and Cushman & Wakefield of Texas—lacked necessary security. Davenport said the bowling alley was hosting a VIP evening and knew many of those in attendance "could be celebrities which in itself presents unique and advances security considerations, none of which were taken."

A judge has yet to rule on the filing, but Midway reportedly filed a similar motion back in January. The company said they were not responsible for the shooting and that, "Decedent Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball [TakeOff] failed to exercise ordinary care for his own safety."

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's team for further comment.

Takeoff Murdered During Bowling Alley Celebration

Migos member Takeoff was killed at the popular Houston entertainment venue following a private party for J Prince Jr. on Nov. 1, 2022. According to the Houston Police Department, 40 people were gathered outside the venue when an argument resulted in gunfire. Quavo was present but uninjured in the shooting. Takeoff suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and died on the scene. The Houston Police Department later arrested Patrick Xavier Clark for Takeoff's murder.