Offset Goes Off on Takeoff Look-Alike

Offset recently called out a content creator who touts himself as a Takeoff look-alike.

Offset Blasts Takeoff Look-Alike

On Monday (April 8), Offset caught wind of the Instagram page @takedown_not_takeoff, which features a content creator who tabs himself as a Takeoff look-alike. In one video on the page, which can be seen below, the man is in a mall.

"I'm a celebrity look-alike, of course with these glasses on I look like Takeoff," he says.

"I'm a celebrity look-alike, of course I got the best adlibs. Mama!" he says later in the video.

Offset didn't take too kindly to the impersonator and expressed his disdain in the comment section.

"No you don’t twin s**t not funny!!!!!" the former Migos rapper wrote. The comment got a response from the IG user.

"No disrespect but I think I do and so do others but why we can’t turn something negative into something positive? Long live takeoff," he replied.

Offset Mourns Takeoff

Takeoff's death in November of 2022 is clearly still a sore spot for Offset. Last April, ’Set got a massive back tattoo in honor of his late friend and bandmate.

See the Takeoff Look-Alike and Offset's Response

