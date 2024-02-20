Offset Encourages Cardi B to ‘Stop Being Scary’ and Drop New Album

Offset is encouraging Cardi B to stop being scary and drop her new album while previewing the project on Instagram Live.

Offset Urges Cardi B to Release New Album

On Monday (Feb. 19), Offset went on Instagram Live and previewed new Cardi B music. In the clip, which can be seen below, the former Migos rapper is bobbing his head intently to the muted music with a scowl on his face. He wrote over the video, "Stop being scary and drop the album s**t goes crazy," along with four fire emojis and Cardi's Instagram handle.

What's the Holdup on the New Cardi B Album?

Cardi B hasn't released an album since her Grammy winning debut Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018. In December of 2022, she revealed what has stopped her from putting out new music.

"I do have anxiety," Bardi revealed in a video shared on social media. "I've been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album I have to go on tour. And I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."

"When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything," she continued. "I feel like I got so many songs, I just don't like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much f**king money saved up, I be like, 'Yeah, whatever the f**k.'"

Most recently, Cardi hinted at the album dropping in 2024.

See Offset previewing Cardi B's new album on Instagram Live and encouraging her to drop it below.

Watch Offset Previewing New Cardi B Album