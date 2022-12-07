Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music

Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP.

"I do have anxiety," Bardi revealed. "I've been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album I have to go on tour. And I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."

She continued, "When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs, I just don't like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much fucking money saved up, I be like, 'Yeah, whatever the fuck.'"

Cardi B said her recent $1 million show reminded her that she loves to perform. But second-guessing herself music-wise has turned the once-fun occupation into a chore.

"Every time I perform, something wakes up in me and I remember why I do this. Because I love this. I love to perform," she added. "I used to love to make music. But now, making music to me has become a job that gives me anxiety. Everybody just critique everything that I do that it's just like sometimes you just don't want to do something that may give you that much anxiety. I just be freezing myself."

It's been over four years since Cardi B released her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy. Since then, she's put out hit singles including the Megan Thee Stallion assisted "W.A.P" and "Up" but has yet to produce her second LP. Last month, she reacted to criticism from fans who complained about her not dropping an album or going on tour.

See Cardi B Explain Her Dilemma Below