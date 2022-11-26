Cardi B Responds to Criticism of Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour

It's been four years since Cardi B hasn't dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism of not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour.

On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a critic's video where he suggested that Cardi B is afraid to drop her new album or go on tour because she's fearful of what her first-week sales would look like. The critic referenced the criticism that Saweetie is receiving for a rumored low sales projection of her new EP, The Simple Life.

Cardi B hasn't released a new project since her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy, which won her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019. The critic believes that the 30-year-old artist is fearful that she can't sell albums as she did before. "She's scared to see those numbers, that's all it is," the critic stated.

On Saturday (Nov. 26), Cardi jumped on her Twitter account and denied that she was scared of sales numbers or to drop her new album, which would be her second full-length project.

"I’m never afraid of numbers honey," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone [wink emoji]. Don’t drag other bitches to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!"

Cardi B responding to the critics on why she hasn't dropped a new album. iamcardib/Twitter loading...

Cardi then reshared a tweet by Touring Data reporting that her 2019 Arena Tour became the first concert tour by a female rapper in history to average over $1 million gross per show. "Mind you it was only 7 shows …..Let’s not talk about numbers," she commented.

A fan jumped into the fray and asked Cardi B why she hasn't dropped an album or gone on tour?

"You can’t get mad that ppl think you’re scared cause if so, what’s the hold up?" he questioned. "You been stringing your fans along for years. And is that why you won’t release? You’re content eating off of old records that most don’t care about anymore?"

Cardi replied in a since-deleted tweet: "I am a human baby ..when I drop my album I’m touring the world .I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY."

Cardi B responds to a fan who is wondering why she hasn't dropped her new album or went on tour. iamcardib/Twitter loading...

Cardi concluded: "You know what ? Let me hush ….Less talking, more action for haters to have a reaction [smiling face emojis]."

Well, there you have it. Cardi B will release her new album when she's good and ready.

Watch Cardi B and GloRilla's Performance of "Tomorrow 2" at the 2022 American Music Awards Below