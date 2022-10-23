Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact

UPDATE (Oct. 23):

Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences.

"I'm glad that I had a conversation with Madonna because, you know, I'm sensitive. Y'all already know, I'm a sensitive gangsta," said Cardi. "Like sometimes when I read things, when I see things, you know, I be like, "Aye yo, what the fuck?!"

Cardi went on to say that she really looked up to Madonna and added that the pop icon is one of her favorite artists. "I always feel like she was amazing feminist woman," she said. "And I'm glad I had a talk with her and it was a beautiful talk."

Later, Cardi reiterated on her Twitter account that she had spoken with Madonna and they have reconciled.

"I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful [smiling face with a tear emoji]….Have a great day and drive safely yallll [wink and blowing kiss emoji]," she tweeted.

Madonna responded back, I love you @iamcardib !! [heart emoji] Always have and always will."

Watch Cardi B's video message below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cardi B isn't taking any shade from Madonna.

Last night (Oct. 22), Madonna posted an Instagram Story in which she explained the impact of her 1992 coffee table book Sex, and how she paved the way for women to be open about their sexuality.

"30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone," she began. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman," she continued. "I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball."

"You're welcome bitches ......." she concluded, adding a clown emoji at the end.

Madonna Sex book Instagram Story Cardi B madonna/Instagram loading...

Cardi B did not appreciate Madonna name-dropping her in the post. First, Cardi dug up one of her old Instagram posts where she praised Madonna after meeting her for the first time.

"I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can't even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever," the post read. "I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed 'Material Girl' freshman year in High school, listen to her all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I'm soo happy."

The Bronx rapper captioned the screenshot in a tweet where she added, "I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself."

Afterwards, Cardi B fired off a number of tweets justifying how she defended herself against Madonna's name-drop.

So far, Madonna has not yet responded to Cardi B's acidic tweets as of Sunday morning.