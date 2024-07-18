Cardi B Calls Out Joe Budden for Hating on Drake and Criticizing Her Career, Joe Responds

Cardi B calls out Joe Budden for hating on Drake and criticizing her career.

Cardi B Comes for Joe Budden Over Recent Disrespect

On Thursday (July 18), Cardi B hopped on X Spaces to share some thoughts on Joe Budden's recent commentary, and more specifically criticism, of her and Drake. In a lengthy attack, Cardi accused Budden of being a hater and questioned why someone would hate that Drizzy allegedly secured a $400 million deal.

"You quit on your passion," Cardi B said. "You quit on your passion. I'm not gonna quit, bro. That's the issue with you; you critique everybody. You critique every single body, and stop being a hater, bro. Stop being a f**king hater. If somebody got 400 million f**king dollars for a deal and you're talking ’bout, 'Yeah, they gotta tour this, this.' Ni**a, I'll f**king tour until I'm 65 if somebody gave me $400 million."

Cardi then had a few choice words for Budden over how he's spoken about her career, and said he claimed Cardi's label Atlantic was on the verge of dropping her long-awaited sophomore album without her permission. Cardi clarified she doesn't send her music to anybody at the label, and that Budden just wants her to drop her album so he can trash it. She also bit back at allegations Budden made that her divorce from Offset was a publicity stunt.

"Shut the f**k up, you don't even know me," Cardi said. "Everything you do, whether it's my personal life or my music life, you're always talking sh*t about it, but then you fake thirsty for my album."

Cardi then recalled one time when she gave Budden a lapdance during her dancer days back at Starlet's. "Bro, I gave you a lap dance two times in f**kin' Starlets, you was high as f**k on coke, n***a. I could smell that coke through your breath."

Cardi's fiery rant came after Joe Budden said in a recent episode of his eponymous podcast that the Invasion of Privacy rapper was just a "singles artist." Cardi is set to be featured on Rob49's new song "On Dat Money" on Friday (July 19).

Budden ended up responding to Cardi's allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming he "never" got a lapdance from her.

"I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love," he wrote, adding, "I have also never gotten a lapdance from this lady. I have also never done coke."

Cardi B Delays Album Again

Aside from Rob49's new single, Bardi fans are unfortunately gonna have to wait a bit longer for a new album. Back in May, the rapper announced her highly anticipated new LP would not be dropping in 2024. Cardi was initially prompted to talk about the album on X after a troll teased her disappointing album updates.

"Exactly and I tell myself this all the time ..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the a*s," Cardi posted. "Anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer."

It's been over six years since Cardi released her Grammy-winning album Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

Check out Cardi B and Joe Budden's exchange below.

See Cardi B Call Out Joe Budden for Recent Criticism

See Joe Budden's Response to Cardi B

