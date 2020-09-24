Cardi B Explains Why She Divorced Offset, Says She Didn’t Want to Wait Until He Cheated Again

Cardi B reveals more about what led her to divorce Offset after three years of marriage.

Late Wednesday evening (Sept. 23), after announcing she would be going live on her OnlyFans account, the 27-year-old rapper talked about her decision to divorce Offset. As reported in Vanity Fair, during the livestream, the Bronx native explained that she refused to wait for another controversy to arise in the media regarding ’Set's infidelity.

"I didn't wait until he cheated on me again," Cardi said. "I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the "Wap" rapper told fans that no one could make her feel self-conscious about her decision to leave her marriage.

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she continued.

The news that The Bronx native, born Belcalis Almanzar, filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County court broke on Sept. 15. According to the legal documents, Offset was given 30 days to the day of the complaint's initial filing to answer the court summons. If he does not do so, a judgment will be taken against Offset for the relief demanded in the paperwork. As part of the divorce, Cardi is requesting a split of the assets she and Offset acquired while married. She has also asked that the debts they've acquired being divided equally. She additionally wants her separate property and is asking that Offset cover her legal fees. Cardi B is seeking full custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, as well.

Cardi has spoken out once before about the separation. Four days after the news made headlines across the country, Bardi went on social media to explain that she wasn't distraught and crying over their breakup. She also claimed that Offset did not cheat and that their divorce was due to arguments between the two.

Since the announcement of their split, Offset has not shared his side of the story. Instead, he has promoted new music on his social media in the form of a new song snippet.