Cardi B Shares Disappointing Album Update

Cardi B Delays New Album, Again

Fans waiting for Cardi B's sophomore album received some somber news on Tuesday (May 14), when the Bronx rapper announced her highly anticipated new LP will not be dropping this year following a heated exchange with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. Cardi was initially prompted to talk about the album after an X user mocked Bardi for her fickle album updates.

"'I’m so excited to put out new music.' 'I can’t wait to drop my album.' 'Wait until I drop this song.' 'Album coming soon,'" @Tyyrrell posted.

In a series of since-deleted posts, which can be seen below, Cardi responded to another person who asked if the rapper was hurt by the comment.

"No it's just annoying this means a lot to me and it's always a complain and crying wit this p***y a*s fanbase," Cardi replied. "No the problem is that you was even complaining when I was dropping music as well always got some s**t to say wit your 3 neck rolls," Cardi clapped back at the initial poster.

Cardi later broke the news that she is pushing back her new album after a fan suggested she step away from social media.

"Exactly and I tell myself this all the time ..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the a*s," Cardi posted. "Anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer."

Cardi B Continues to Delay New Album

It's been six years since Cardi B released her Grammy-winning album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. In the years since then, she has been dropping new music, including the chart-topping singles "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Up," but she has been hesitant to put out a full-length project. In December of 2022, she revealed her anxiety is what is holding her back.

"When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything," she said in a video shared on social media. "I feel like I got so many songs, I just don't like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much fucking money saved up, I be like, 'Yeah, whatever the f**k.'"

Things sounded promising that 2024 would be the year fans got the new album when Cardi said as much back in March.

"I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say," she said. "If I do a song, I'm just gon' f**king drop it. Well, I have no choice because I'm dropping my album this year. So, stay tuned for the announcement. But, don't play with me."

She later released two singles, "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)," the latter of which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, it appears fans will have to wait until 2025 to get an LP from Cardi.

See Card B's heated exchange on X where she reveals her album is not dropping this year below.

