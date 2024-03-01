Cardi B Returns With ‘Like What (Freestyle)’

Cardi B is back with a new song titled "Like What Freestyle," and it seems she has a lot to get off her chest.

On Friday (March 1), Cardi B officially returned with "Like What Freestyle," her first new song since she put out "Hot S**t" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk back in 2023. The new track most notably samples Missy Elliott's 1999 hit "She’s a B***h," and Cardi uses the freestyle to get a lot off her chest.

"Ayo, let me throw some gas on this muthaf**kin’ year, b***h. I ain’t really talked my s**t in a minute. Who the f**k these b****es really think they talking to? B***h, is you f**king dumb?" Card says in the intro.

In her song, Bardi aims her acidic lyrics at her detractors who are hating at her and wishing for her downfall.

"Uh, keep a hater obsessed/In my comment, havin' a d**k suckin' contest (Contest)/I'm pressure, y'all pressed (Y'all pressed)/Y'all don't get addressed, y'all's gettin' outdressed, look (Ooh)," she spits on the track.

The Bronx, N.Y. rapper has also release a visual for the new track, with can be seen below. In the video, Cardi walks around in several bikini-style outfits—which shows off her bodacious figure—in a glass-covered mansion while she's spitting her venomous bars at her haters.

Cardi B Fans Post Missing Poster of the Bronx Rapper, Is It an Album Rollout?

The new song arrives after Cardi B fans began sharing missing person posters on social media of Bardi leading to speculation that she could be starting the rollout for her ever-elusive sophomore album. According to the poster, Cardi was reportedly last seen on Jan. 1, 2024, in Miami. The fan page also included the hashtag #WhereIsCardi, which fans could tag on their social media posts.

Since then, she has been teasing her new release. This may mean the follow-up to her Grammy award-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy will arrive sometime in 2024.

