Cardi B Accepts Joe Budden’s Apology After Snapping on Him for Criticizing Her Career

Cardi B has accepted Joe Budden's apology after snapping on him for criticizing her music career.

On Saturday (July 20), Cardi B hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and accepted Joe Budden's apology for his criticism about her music career. This comes after the Bronx rapper slammed the popular podcaster for being a hater following his harsh commentary about her music career as well as Drake's alleged $400 million deal.

"I got love for you to Joe but you been changing your tone on me real heavy the last 3 years whether music or personal," Cardi wrote in her post, which can be viewed below. "Like, when I was goin through real s**t wit my marriage in December you went on ya platform and tried to make that about somebody else and what they got going on."

"I know criticism comes wit the territory but sometimes the narrative yall decide go run with be soooooo toxic," she added. "It’s all love tho see you soon."

Cardi B Slams Joe Budden for Being a Hater

Cardi B's apology comes after she jumped on X Spaces on Thursday (July 18) and slammed Joe Budden for being a hater for his sharp criticisms about her oft-delayed second album and calling her a "singles artist." The Grammy Award-winning rhymer also didn't like Joe talking about her marriage on his podcast.

"Shut the f**k up, you don't even know me," Cardi said. "Everything you do, whether it's my personal life or my music life, you're always talking sh*t about it, but then you fake thirsty for my album."

She then recalled one time when she gave Joe a lap dance during her stripper days when she was working at Starlet's.

"Bro, I gave you a lap dance two times in f**kin' Starlets, you was high as f**k on coke, n***a. I could smell that coke through your breath."

Joe caught wind of Cardi cursing him out on X Spaces and eventually apologized to her on his X account. The rapper-turned-podcaster also promised to never say her name or talk about her career on his podcast moving forward.

"I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love," Joe wrote in his post, adding, "I have also never gotten a lapdance from this lady. I have also never done coke."

"She cursing me smooth out but she still hilarious lol…. I’m going to bed, i apologize to @iamcardib for whatever i did and peace and love to all," he concluded.

