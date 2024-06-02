Cardi B Threatens to Sue Bia for Allegedly Spreading Rumors That She Cheated On Offset

Cardi B has threatened legal action against Bia for allegedly spreading rumors that she cheated on Offset.

Cardi B Threatens to Sue Bia Over Cheating Allegations

On Saturday (June 1), Cardi B jumped on Instagram Live to clear the air on her ongoing feud with fellow rapper Bia. During her Live, which can be viewed below, the Bronx rhymer played a snippet of a "fake diss track" that Bia was planning to release.

Cardi then accused the "Whole Lotta Money" rapper of trying to break up her family by spreading false rumors that she cheated on Offset. The Grammy Award-winning artist warned Bia if she continues, she's going to pursue legal action.

"B***h, you lyin' on my f**kin' p***y?" Cardi said. "When you lie about my p***y, I'mma sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, you gotta come with court receipts."

"One thing you are not gon' do, you are not gon' lie on my p***y and you are not gon' lie about me steppin' out on my s**t," she added.

Cardi B and Bia's Beef Explained

The tension between Cardi B and Bia has been simmering for a while. According to Cardi, Bia has been subliminally suggesting on social media that she's been copying her rap style.

Things came ahead back in March when Cardi released her "Like What Freestyle," which samples Missy Elliott's "She's a B***h." Bia has used the same sample on her track "I'm That B***h" a year prior. That's when Bia began to reply to fans' comments on X accusing Cardi of being swagger jacker.

On Friday (May 31), GloRilla dropped her latest track "Wanna Be (Remix)," which features a rap cameo from Cardi. At the end of her verse, Bardi appears to take shots at Bia.

"Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me (Ah)/She did what? Had no idea (Idea)/Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea (Ikea)," Cardi raps. "Better talk like that when I see her (Woo)/B***h, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (Ah)/Cheap lookin' a*s h*e, weak lookin' a*s h*e/Great Value me lookin'-a*s h*e/Girl, these b***es be p***y/Delete every tweet lookin-a*s h*e."

A couple of hours later, Bia shared two posts that seem to be a reply to the apparent diss.

"B****S IS WACK. B****S IS TRASH" Bia posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I SHOULD HANG B****S RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY A******S [crying laughing emojis]."

Bia responds to Cardi B. biabia/X loading...

So now, the ongoing feud between Cardi B and Bia is reaching new heights of tension.

Watch Cardi B's full Instagram Live session where she addresses her beef with Bia below.

