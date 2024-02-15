Cardi B and Offset Go on Valentine’s Day Date – Are They Back Together?

Cardi B and Offset were spotted out on a date for Valentine's Day, raising the question if they are back together.

Cardi B and Offset Go on Date

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), TMZ captured footage of Offset and Cardi B at Carbone restaurant in Miami Beach. Video captured from outside the establishment, which can be seen below, shows the estranged couple leaving the restaurant with Offset holding a bag in his hand, possibly a gift. Cardi stops to sign an autograph for an awaiting fan before she and Offset get into a waiting SUV.

Cardi B and Offset's Recent Relationship Drama

Back on Dec. 10, 2023, Cardi B confirmed she and Offset broke up after rumors of the split surfaced.

"I been single for a minute now," she said in a video shared on social media. "I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning."

A few days later, she went off on Offset in a wild video on Instagram. However, they spent Christmas together with their kids. Cardi later shot down rumors that she took Offset back after they were spotted in attendance at a Travis Scott's concert. Later in December, she even went off on her fans for spreading the rumors that she took the former Migos member back. In January, she admitted to having sex with Offset since their breakup, but denied they had fully reconciled.

See video of Cardi B and Offset going on a date for Valentine's Day below.

