Cardi B recently went on a fiery rant where she accused her own fans of spreading the false rumors that she got back with Offset.

Cardi B Goes Off on Her Fans on X

On Friday (Dec. 29), Cardi B went off during a live rant on her X Space page. Bardi had apparently had enough of people spreading fake news that she had taken Offset back and reacted with vitriol.

"Did I confirm anything?" Bardi screams in the audio clip below. "Shut the f**k up. I’m about to delete my whole f**king social media ’cause y’all don’t shut the f**k up. And it’s the same f**king dumb... my own f**king fan base. The last time I got dragged, was ’cause my own f**king fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s**t but own f**king fan base."

A beyond-animated Cardi continues: "Did I confirm all this with my man? No. So, why the f**k you keep talking? Leave me the f**k alone. I’m about to f**king unfollow all of y’all ’cause that’s all I see. I’m searching my name, I’m trying to see anybody else talking s**t. Nobody else talking s**t but y’all. So shut the f**k up. Did y’all hear that I’m back with a n***a out my mouth? No."

Cardi B and Offset Go Through Public Breakup

Cardi B confirmed she and Offset parted ways back on Dec. 10.

"I been single for a minute now," she said in a video shared on social media. "I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning."

She cussed Offset out in a wild video on Instagram a few days later. However, they spent Christmas together with their kids and were both in attendance at Travis Scott's New Jersey show earlier this week, prompting fans to speculate a reconciliation. Cardi already denied she took Offset back once. Now, she's talking to the people in the back.

Hear Cardi B's rant accusing her fans of spreading fake news about her taking Offset back below.

